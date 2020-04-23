NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – South Grand Prairie’s own Jeff Okudah was taken third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Detriot Lions.
My Dreams Come True Today. pic.twitter.com/n3vAyoGD24
— Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) April 23, 2020
Okudah was considered the top cornerback for the 2020 NFL Draft and was ranked the fourth overall prospect by CBS Sports.
The Ohio State Junior, had 35 tackles last season, with three interceptions and nine pass deflections. During his collegiate career, Okudah racked up 83 total tackles, three interceptions, 18 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble.
According to CBS Sports, Okudah is the best coverage cornerback in this class and has the ideal size and speed to play in the NFL. Though he sometimes struggles in run defense and can be too grabby in downfield routes.