



FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) -Tarrant County Public Health reported its latest COVID-19 death on Thursday.

The patient who died was a man in his 60s from Azle with underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 45 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus, while 265 people have recovered.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded the public to protect themselves and their families by continuing to follow all guidelines.

“Every death is regrettable and reinforces how important it is for everyone to stay the course and listen to our leadership,” he said.

The guidelines include:

· Stay home as much as possible.

· If you go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.

· Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid contact with people who are sick.

· If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.

· Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

For more information click here or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, (817) 248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

