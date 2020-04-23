FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health confirmed a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample on Thursday, the first of the 2020 season.
No human cases have been reported in 2020.
The positive sample was collected in an unincorporated portion of northwest Tarrant County.
Weather permitting, Tarrant County Public Health will do ground spraying in this location on Friday and Saturday, April 24-25, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. after all resident notifications have been completed.
So far this season, 188 mosquito samples have been tested since West Nile Virus seasonal surveillance began on April 1.
Last year, TCPH reported its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample on June 14.
TCPH reminds residents to take measures to safeguard against the West Nile Virus. Residents should dump standing water on their property, use repellent, and whenever possible, dress in long pants and long sleeves during all hours of the day.
