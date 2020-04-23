FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – With the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Dallas Cowboys have selected wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, out of Oklahoma.

Though Lamb was the third wide receiver taken in the NFL draft, CBS Sports ranked him as their top wide receiver in the 2020 draft class and the tenth best overall prospect in the entire draft.

According to CBS Sports, Lamb is pound for pound one of the strongest wide receivers in the draft. He has the ability to make contested and acrobatic catches look easy and Lamb is a yards after the catch monster. Lamb averaaged 20 yards a catch the last two years at Oklahoma with 25 touchdowns.

Lamb caught passes from Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts in the Lincoln Riley offense at Oklahoma. During his time at the Sooners Lamb, he had 3293 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns. Last season he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. he also led the country with 21.4 yards per catch in 2019.

The Cowboys have a bit of a need at wide receiver after losing Randall Cobb, Tavon Austin, and Lance Lenoir this offseason. Lamb will join a wide receiving corp headlined by Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup.

The 21-year-old stands 6’2″ and 198 pounds and was named 2017 ESPN Freshman All-American; 2018 Second-Team All-Big 12; 2019 Consensus All-American; 2019 First-Team All-Big 12; 2019 Biletnikoff Award Finalist.

Lamb has been compared to wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chad Ochocinco.

Lamb ran a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, with 11 bench presses, 34.5″ vertical and 124″ broad jump.