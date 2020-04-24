Comments
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Arlington are searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in her home on Thursday evening.
Officers found her after responding to a welfare check in the 6200 block of August Run Lane.
The caller provided a tip that there was possible a dead woman at that address.
Based upon the information received in the tip, investigators quickly determined that the suspect was a family member in the case.
Detectives are working quickly to secure an arrest warrant for Murder and extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.