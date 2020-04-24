  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arlington, Crime, dead, Death, Detectives, DFW News, domestic violence, Homicide, Murder Suspect, Searching, Violence

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Detectives in Arlington are searching for a murder suspect after a woman was found dead in her home on Thursday evening.

Officers found her after responding to a welfare check in the 6200 block of August Run Lane.

The caller provided a tip that there was possible a dead woman at that address.

Based upon the information received in the tip, investigators quickly determined that the suspect was a family member in the case.

Detectives are working quickly to secure an arrest warrant for Murder and extradite the suspect back to Tarrant County.

Comments

Leave a Reply