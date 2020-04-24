Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two elderly women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at a nursing home facility in McKinney in the last two days, according to Collin County Health Care Services.
An 85-year-old woman died Thursday evening, and a 95-year-old woman died early this morning at the same facility.
“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with these ladies’ families and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of these COVID-19 deaths within our community.”
As of Friday morning, CCHCS reported 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 429 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 16 hospitalized. The two deaths reported Friday mark the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.