  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMTamron Hall
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assisted Living Center, Assisted Living Facility, Coronavirus, coronavirus cases, Covid-19, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 testing, DFW News, McKinney, novel coronavirus, nursing home, nursing home patient, nursing home resident, Oxford Grand Assisted Living


McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two elderly women with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at a nursing home facility in McKinney in the last two days, according to Collin County Health Care Services.

An 85-year-old woman died Thursday evening, and a 95-year-old woman died early this morning at the same facility.

“Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with these ladies’ families and friends,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of these COVID-19 deaths within our community.”

As of Friday morning, CCHCS reported 609 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 429 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 16 hospitalized. The two deaths reported Friday mark the fifteenth and sixteenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

Comments

Leave a Reply