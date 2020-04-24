COLLEYVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Restaurants in Colleyville re-opened outdoor seating areas to customers Friday morning, becoming one of the first cities in North Texas to break from delivery and to-go only restrictions.

Customers drove in from the Mid-cities, Irving and Dallas to support the decision, leading to hour-long waits for lunch in some places.

At Rio Mambo, dozens of cars took up parking spaces marked as “patio only,” while servers wore clear plastic face protection and gloves.

Gloria’s Latin Cuisine set up tables on the sidewalk in front of other businesses that were closed in an effort to cater to more customers than their regular patio could hold.

“I’ve seen people being responsible everywhere I’ve gone,” said Ted Price, who made the decision to re-open his Costa Vida location.

He had removed some tables outside to ensure people stayed far enough apart, and staff was regularly wiping down surfaces, and said he believed it was safe to reopen.

The proclamation from Mayor Richard Newton allowing the reopening raised questions earlier in the week about possibly being in opposition to the most recent order from Governor Greg Abbott.

In a video posted to YouTube Friday, Newton said he had spoken to the office of the attorney general, and that it did not require him to make any changes.

In guidance posted online by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, a document states in bold and underlined print, that dining “inside” is what the Governor’s order prohibits.

Specific language of the order also indicates that it only supersedes local orders that restrict businesses that should be allowed to operate. It does not mention how it affects local orders that expand those services.

Colleyville’s order also allowed salons and gyms to re-open by appointment, and with customers maintaining distancing.

Few if any of those establishments appeared to be open in the city Friday. One gym owner told CBS 11 News there were still too many variables and requirements to safely re-open.