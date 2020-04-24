NORTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Salon À la Mode in North Dallas is open for business despite state and county orders in place ordering hair and nail salons along with barbershops to remain closed to in-person services.
Owner Shelley Luther said it didn’t take long for officers to arrive and hand her a citation of up to $1,000. But she’s “not paying” it.
The officers left the first time they visited the salon off Belt Line Road, adjacent to North Coit without taking action.
But the second time around, and as a handful of supporters watched, they gave Luther a ticket.
Other salon owners CBS 11 News spoke to, that have remained closed are losing money.
They said it simply isn’t fair for those who defy the order not to suffer consequences.
Stephanie Randall operates her own salon in North Dallas and normally sees seven clients a day. But for more than a month, she said she hasn’t had any income, while following the COVID-19 regulations.
Luther said she will stay open, and fight for the right to see clients.