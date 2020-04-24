TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Forty-one inmates at the Tarrant County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
All inmates are in quarantine, doing well and being cared for by JPS medical staff, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.
Two more jail team members also tested positive for COVID-19 this week, bringing the total to four. They are in quarantine and doing well, according to medical staff.
The jail has initiated protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 such as: mandatory multiple daily temperature checks of food vendor employees, employees and inmates.
They continue research into who the infected inmates may have come into contact with as well.
No one without a mask is allowed to enter jail facilities, including staff. Also, there are several areas within the jail that remain on quarantine status until all inmates are confirmed COVID free.
