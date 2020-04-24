DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A federal court has barred a Dallas health center from the alleged fraudulent promotion of so-called ozone therapy as the “only prevention” for the coronavirus, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

Court documents allege that Purity Health and Wellness centers and Jean Juanita Allen claimed ozone treatments would prevent and treat COVID-19 by increasing oxygen in the blood.

According to court documents, Allen claimed this kind of treatment was recommended by a team of “doctors” and that it was safe for children.

Ozone therapy is not a proven treatment for COVID-19, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Officials also said the health center posted on Instagram that ozone therapy was the “only prevention” for the coronavirus and that it could also “eradicate” the virus. The center also allegedly claimed the therapy could fight against cancer, SARS and Ebola.

“The Department of Justice will not stand by and permit the fraudulent promotion of supposed COVID-19 treatments that do no good and that could be harmful,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “We are working with law enforcement and agency partners to stop those who attempt to profit by selling useless products during this pandemic.”

After a federal case was brought against the health center and Allen, they agreed to a permanent injunction, which stops them from making these types of claims and promotions.

“This defendant preyed on public fear, peddling bogus treatments that had absolutely no effect against COVID-19,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas. “As we’ve said in past COVID-19 civil cases: the Department of Justice will not permit anyone to exploit a pandemic for personal gain.”

“The FDA will continue to help ensure those who place profits above the public health during the COVID-19 pandemic are stopped,” Stacy Amin, FDA Chief Counsel, added. “We are fully committed to working with the Department of Justice to take appropriate action against those jeopardizing the health of Americans with unproven treatments.”