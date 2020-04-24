McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued an executive order that lifts restrictions on public access to county government offices, opening county government offices for unscheduled, in-person visits beginning Friday, May 1.
The order does not include the court system.
On March 20, access to county offices was limited to scheduled appointments in an effort to limit the potential exposure to COVID-19 for the public and county employees.
County offices will put other measures in place to reduce risk of spreading the virus.
Some examples of these extra precautions include:
- Face masks will be available for the public and county employees (and may be required in certain departments)
- Plexiglas sneeze guards will be installed in certain locations where face-to-face interactions are more common
- Departments will limit the number of individuals in the office at the same time to avoid gatherings and to allow for adequate spacing between guests
- Offices will undergo regular and more frequent cleaning and sanitizing
People with underlying health complications or who may be at increased risk of severe illness are highly encouraged to stay home, and contact county employees by phone, mail, or through the county’s online services.