DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As of Friday, April 24, Dallas Fire-Rescue reports a total of 13 members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Among them, seven have recovered and returned to work.
The number of members currently quarantined due to exposures (on and off duty) is 53.
Six of them have tested positive and are in isolation, 47 are in quarantine awaiting one of the following:
Test results from exposure source
Resolution of symptoms
Fulfillment of required quarantine period
There have been 271 members cleared from quarantine or isolation.
“Please keep all our members affected by this virus in your thoughts and prayers for a full and speedy recovery,” DFR said in a memo to its members that was shared with the media.