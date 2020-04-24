FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – While many companies have had to shutter because of the COVID-19 pandemic Tractor Supply says they are not only busy, but they are hiring.
Company officials say they have about 5,000 positions throughout the country at their stores that need to be filled.
The majority of those jobs are in Texas and across the DFW region.
Vice President of Human Resources for Tractor Supply Stephanie Ward said if you’re looking to work they have jobs for you.
“They’re permanent positions for store manager, assistant store manager, team lead, receiver and team member. Our team member can be part-time or full-time,” Ward said.
Ward also said the jobs all come with benefits including medical and dental health insurance, 401k matching and stock options for employees in addition to store discounts.
When asked about and advice for those looking to joining the team she said, “It sounds cliche, but what I always say is be yourself. Bring your whole you to the interview and if you truly enjoy the rural lifestyle you’re typically really happy here.”
