DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police and members of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at the Buc-ee’s convenience store along Interstate-35E.
The shooting involved a Denton County deputy, but no members of law enforcement were injured. No information has been released about the person shot.
INFORMATION ONLY | The Denton County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer involved shooting in the 5000 block of S. I-35E. No deputies have reportedly been injured. Any media inquiries can be directed to the Sheriff’s Office. Please avoid the area if possible.
— Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) April 24, 2020
A CBS 11 News crew is at the scene.
Video from Chopper 11 shows a black pickup nose-to-nose with a small white sedan, just outside the doors of the store. Officials have taped off the entire area — all the way back to a line of gas pumps.