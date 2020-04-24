Filed Under:Buc-ee's, Bucee's, officer involved shooting, Shooting

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton police and members of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an officer involved shooting at the Buc-ee’s convenience store along Interstate-35E.

The shooting involved a Denton County deputy, but no members of law enforcement were injured. No information has been released about the person shot.

A CBS 11 News crew is at the scene.

Video from Chopper 11 shows a black pickup nose-to-nose with a small white sedan, just outside the doors of the store. Officials have taped off the entire area — all the way back to a line of gas pumps.

