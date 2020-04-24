Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For many families across North Texas, having the means to put food on the table is a concern given the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands are living paycheck-to-paycheck and depend on food pantries, but with the growing effects of COVID-19, the demand for these resources has grown.
Southcliff Church and the Tarrant Area Food Bank want to help.
They’re hosting a free drive-thru food pantry on Tuesday, April 28 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. (or while supplies last).
Volunteers will bring the food up to cars, so social distancing is maintained.
Southcliff Church is located at 4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 76109.