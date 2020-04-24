IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – ExxonMobil has reconfigured manufacturing operations in Louisiana to produce medical-grade hand sanitizer.
Officials with the Irving-based company say the products will be donated to COVID-19 response efforts in Texas, Louisiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Pennsylvania.
ExxonMobil increased production of isopropyl alcohol — a key ingredient in sanitizer – by about 3,000 metric tons at its chemical manufacturing facility in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Initial production of the more than 150,000 gallons of medical grade sanitizer – enough to fill nearly 5 million 4-ounce bottles – is being distributed to medical providers and first-responders.
To enhance safety, plant personnel packaged the sanitizers outdoors. “We’re focused on keeping our people and communities safe while supporting frontline responders and meeting customer needs,” said Exxon CEO Darren Woods.
The company has also increased its ability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in medical masks and gowns, by about 1,000 metric tons per month — enough to produce some 200 million medical masks or 20 million gowns.