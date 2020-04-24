AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas has expanded its online interactive map of COVID-19 testing locations throughout the state to include mobile and walk-in locations, both public and private.
A search feature allows Texans to locate test collection sites near them and includes important details such as contact information and hours of operation for each location.
“This mapping tool will help Texans locate test collection sites in their communities and it is part of our commitment to expanding COVID-19 testing throughout Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “By using this map, Texans will have access to pertinent information on a variety of test collection options that will help fulfill testing needs in communities across the Lone Star State.”
More than 340 test collection sites are currently listed on the map and additional locations will be added as more sites are identified across the state.
Texans can submit updated information about a test collection site or suggest additional sites by filling out an online form. DSHS and TDEM will then verify the information and update the map accordingly.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources