AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against LeadGen Sales and Marketing for initiating deceptive robocalls that fraudulently describes their purported health insurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment as “Trump Care health plans.”
The Texas Attorney General’s Office said the calls violate the Texas No Call Act, the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
LeadGen is not sponsored by or affiliated with the federal government, Paxton’s office said in a news release.
Several of the deceptive robocalls made by LeadGen reached Texans who registered their telephone number on the federal and/or Texas do-not-call lists.
“Situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis often bring out the best of our communities; however, some scammers view a crisis as an opportunity to make a quick buck through dishonest and unlawful practices,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Robocalls like those made by LeadGen are a blatant invasion of privacy and an attempt to deceive those they call. My office will continue working diligently to stop those who look to take advantage of Texans.”
Texans who believe they have encountered deceptive trade practices or scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at (800) 621-0508 or file a complaint online. For additional information on disaster scams, click here.