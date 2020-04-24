PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Stores in Texas are reopening Friday under an executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott, allowing them to offer “retail to go.”

They’ll be able to sell their goods using shipping, doorstep delivery and curbside pick-up.

According to guidelines published by the Texas Department of State Health Services, customers will not be allowed to go inside stores. Purchases and payments will occur over the phone and online as much as possible.

When picking up items curbside, customers should expect them to be brought directly to the back seat of their car or their trunk to minimize interaction with workers.

In historic downtown Plano, the doors to many small businesses are shut.

Meagan Wauters, the owner of Lyla’s Clothing, says it’s been difficult. “Lots of tears, lots of crying,” she said.

She’s quickly learning to pivot her business online, connecting with customers on social media and holding Facebook Live sessions to highlight merchandise.

“We have about 90 percent of our store that we got online within a matter of weeks,” she said. “It’s kind of teaching us a new way to run the business.”

While she’s done some curbside pick-up, she says the governor’s order gives her reassurance she’s not breaking any law.

“It’s definitely okay now,” she said.

The Texas Retailers Association said it’s unknown how many businesses will reopen under the new order.

NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas have announced shoppers can pick up merchandise from select stores at designated areas outside the malls.

On Wauters’ block in downtown Plano, more than half a dozen shops are expected to benefit from “retail to go.”

To celebrate, they’re holding a kick-off event Friday with special offers for online shoppers.

At Sweet Home Bath and Body, Tina Ames was getting ready Thursday, adding labels to bottles of hand sanitizers she’ll include free with every order.

“Tomorrow will be the first time we’re letting people come up and do curbside,” she said. “I’m excited to see faces and say, ‘Hi!’ even if it’s from afar.”

Internet sales have kept her busy — though revenue is down.

“I’m grateful for anything we get at this point,” she said.

Now, as neighbors return to their storefronts, she looks forward to business breathing life back into empty streets.

“It’ll be great to see the other merchants… see them in their windows working from afar,” she said.