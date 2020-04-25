Comments
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County health officials have reported 75 new cases of the coronavirus and four new deaths.
The deaths include:
- A Garland man in his 60s
- A Carrollton man in his 70s
- A Dallas man in his 80s who had been a resident at a long-term care facility
- A Dallas woman in her 90s who had been a resident at a long-term care facility
“Today is the last day of the week, and each day this week had a lower number of positive cases than the average daily total from the week before. We started mobile testing in LTCF through Parkland on Thursday and will increase mobile testing in those facilities on Monday in order to find asymptomatic positive cases faster and better isolate the virus to protect the residents and staff,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children to do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-base hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. If you do not have a tissue, use your sleeve, not your hands.
For more Dallas County COVID-19 updates and information, click here.