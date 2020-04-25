DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has officially returned to work after recovering from the coronavirus.
The department tweeted out a welcome for Officer Kevin Thomas, who returned to duty Saturday after his recovery.
The department would like to welcome back Officer Kevin Thomas who returned to duty today, after a full recovery from #COVID19. @ChiefHallDPD pic.twitter.com/poaWXZ0udl
— Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2020
The department confirmed its first case last month.
At the time, the department said although they know that some of their officers will contract the virus, DPD is prepared to address the issue with “sound medical advice from our experts as well as a contingency plan to maintain operations to keep the community safe.”
They have since welcomed back three officers.
The department has been continuing to encourage residents to use its online reporting form for non-emergency crimes. Last month, police said officers would not physically respond to certain crimes.
Upon his return, Dallas County health officials confirmed 75 new cases of the virus and four new deaths.