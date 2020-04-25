  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)


DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health officials have announced their 20th death from the coronavirus Saturday.

The patient was a woman in her 80s who resided at the Denton Rehabilitation Center.

“As we report the loss of a twentieth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”

DCPH also announced 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including one additional case in a long-term care facility. There have been nine more recoveries as well.

For local COVID-19 data including interactive heat maps, charts and city and zip code data, click here. For COVID-19 health and safety information, click here.

