FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The call to open Texas for business could be heard loud and clear in Frisco Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds gathered outside Frisco City Hall with a strong message for Governor Greg Abbott.
Standing shoulder to shoulder, the grassroots group Open Texas joined others across the metroplex with a common message — they believe it is time to open Texas now.
They called for elected officials to allow everyone to go back to work and live their lives, saying every job is essential.
Eager to get the economy going again, they also called for small businesses to open their doors and said they would be there to show support.
“I hope we get open sooner, and I hope the governor recognizes that opening in a limited capacity is probably not good enough,” one attendee said.