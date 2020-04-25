FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The call to reopen Texas for business is growing louder, leading hundreds to gather outside Frisco City Hall Saturday in protest.
Salon A la Mode owner Shelley Luther was included in that crowd. She began the day with a defiant promise kept to open the doors of her business for a second day in a row.
Friday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent Luther a cease and desist letter ordering the closure of her salon. But 24 hours later, she ripped the letter to shreds.
“Our salon and other small businesses were closed down on Mar. 22, and we have not had any income since,” she said.
Among Luther stood hundreds of other protestors — shoulder to shoulder — in solidarity.
“I’m a realtor and my business has been hurt substantially. Everyone seems paralyzed,” one attendee said.
Small business owner Wayne Richard said he’s concerned about the economy.
“I think the constitution gives us a right to meet like this. The constitution gives us a right to life and liberty and I have a right to work,” he said.