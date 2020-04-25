  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMDallas Cowboys 2020 Draft Special
    12:00 AMPaid Program
    12:30 AMCelebrity Page
    01:00 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    02:00 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:businesses, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Dallas, Dallas County, dfw, DFW News, Economy, flu guide, Frisco, Frisco City Hall, Health, Judge Clay Jenkins, North Texas, Open Texas, protest, Salon, Salon À la Mode, Shelley Luther, Texas

FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) — The call to reopen Texas for business is growing louder, leading hundreds to gather outside Frisco City Hall Saturday in protest.

Salon A la Mode owner Shelley Luther was included in that crowd. She began the day with a defiant promise kept to open the doors of her business for a second day in a row.

Friday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent Luther a cease and desist letter ordering the closure of her salon. But 24 hours later, she ripped the letter to shreds.

“Our salon and other small businesses were closed down on Mar. 22, and we have not had any income since,” she said.

Among Luther stood hundreds of other protestors — shoulder to shoulder — in solidarity.

“I’m a realtor and my business has been hurt substantially. Everyone seems paralyzed,” one attendee said.

Small business owner Wayne Richard said he’s concerned about the economy.

“I think the constitution gives us a right to meet like this. The constitution gives us a right to life and liberty and I have a right to work,” he said.

Comments

Leave a Reply