TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County health officials reported four new deaths from the coronavirus Saturday.
The deaths include:
- A Fort Worth man in his 60s
- A Fort Worth woman in her 70s
- An Azle man in his 40s
- A Grapevine woman in her 90s
So far, Tarrant County has seen 52 deaths from COVID-19 and 283 recoveries.
“These are difficult times for all of us, especially for the families who have lost loved ones,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “We know that people are weary of staying home, but now is not the time to be complacent,” he said.
Taneja is urging residents to continue to follow public health guidelines, which include:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- If you go out, cover your mouth and nose with a mask or scarf.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others when you are out.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid contact with people who are sick.
- If you have difficulty breathing, or a persistent fever, call your doctor or healthcare provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299.