CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Trevis Gipson is set to begin his professional football career the same way he approached college football, Cedar Hill ISD announced.
The 2015 Cedar Hill High School graduate was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon.
The Chicago Bears selected Gipson — a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end — with the 155th overall selection.
“I am so appreciative of the Chicago Bears, and I look forward to playing alongside Khalil Mack, one of the best defensive ends in football,” Gipson said. “It’s an exciting moment.”
The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 last season, but they are just two seasons removed from a 12-4 record and an NFC North Championship.
In a time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, Gipson will begin virtual meetings with his new coaches and teammates right away.
Gipson, 22, is the highest-ever draft pick from CHHS and the third ever Longhorn selected, joining Josh Thomas and Dezmon Briscoe. He’s also the first player to be drafted from CHHS’ 2014 UIL State Championship team.