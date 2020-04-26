DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County reported 105 new cases of the coronavirus Sunday and one additional death.
The additional death is a Dallas man in his 50s who had been found dead in his home.
So far, the county’s total number of cases is 3,014, including 82 deaths.
“Today was the first Sunday since Governor Abbott’s order allowing houses of worship to have in person worship. Almost all faith leaders in Dallas County continued to follow the CDC guidelines and remained closed to in person gatherings. They are a testament to putting health over wealth. We must all continue to make smart personal responsibility decisions as Texas is ordered to open up. Government can allow things that public health says are unreasonably unsafe, but they can’t force your participation. #FlattenTheCurve #StayHomeSaveLives,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
