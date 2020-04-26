FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A second Trinity Metro bus operator has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Sunday.
The operator drove the following bus routes during the listed dates:
- 1 — South Hemphill on Apr. 12
- 2 — Camp Bowie on Apr. 12
- 12 — Samuels/Mercantile Center on Apr. 12
- 14 — Sylvania/NE 28th on Apr. 14
- 21 — Boca Raton on Apr. 5 and Apr. 19
- 26 — Ridgmar Mall/Normandale on Apr. 6
- 27 — Como/Ridgmar Mall on Apr. 13
- 46 — Jacksboro Highway on Apr. 9 and Apr. 19
- 65X — South Park & Ride Xpress on Apr. 9
Officials said the employee has been self-quarantined since Apr. 20.
The first bus operator, who tested positive in late March, has fully recovered and is now back at work.
Any passengers who rode the routes driven by the operator between the listed dates are advised to monitor themselves for possible symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if any symptoms develop and self-quarantine to avoid possibly exposing others.
Trinity Metro has since said safeguarding the health and well-being of passengers and employees is their top priority.
“Trinity Metro continues to take extra steps to increase the cleaning frequency of high-touch areas such as door handles, railings, seats and benches with disinfectant throughout each shift. Buses, vans and ACCESS vehicles are sanitized daily. Trinity Metro TEXRail trains are disinfected daily after they have been in service.”
To help reduce exposure between employees and customers, Trinity Metro said they’re offering free fares on buses, TEXRail and ACCESS paratransit through May 15. Additionally, they are reducing seating capacity to 35%.