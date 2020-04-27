DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County health officials reported 91 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 3,105. Two additional deaths were also reported, which increased that total to 84.

Officials said the two new deaths are a Dallas man in his 40s who was hospitalized and a woman in her 70s who was a resident at a long-term care facility in Richardson.

Dallas County has the second-highest case count of COVID-19 in Texas behind Harris County.

However, as confirmed cases and deaths continue to increase in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce further plans to reopen nonessential businesses in order to restart the economy. These types of businesses were forced to shut down under orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In regards to the expected announcement, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said: “I’m hopeful the Governor’s announcement of the additional businesses he wants to open will be in alignment with the @CDCgov, Public Health Authorities and the Epidemiology and Infectious Disease Departments of DFW, Harris County and other Texas urban area hospital systems.”

Some nonessential businesses have already partially reopened since Friday, April 24 as Abbott signed an executive order that allows “retail to go.” Businesses are now able to offer curbside pickup for their customers. The inside of those stores, however, must remain closed.