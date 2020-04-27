Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County Public Health announced 12 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and five newly recovered cases within Denton County.
The cumulative, countywide total is now 725 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Denton County has recorded a total of 20 COVID-19-related deaths.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 19.
Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
