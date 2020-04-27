KILLEEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Military officials in Texas are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing soldier stationed at Fort Hood.
Pvt. 1st Class Vanessa Guillen was last seen on the afternoon of April 22, in the parking lot of her barracks at the Fort Hood Army post, according to a news release from the United States Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID).
Keys to her car and room were found in the armory where she was working earlier in the day along with her identification card and wallet, the release said.
Guillen, 20, was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, according to the release.
Fort Hood officials and special agents from the US Army CID are asking the public for help locating Guillen and a “Be on the Lookout,” or BOLO, notice has been issued to law enforcement in the area.
“An extensive search is underway by military members, as well as civilian and military police,” the release said.
Guillen, a native of Houston, stands 5 feet 2 inches, weighs approximately 126 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Officials are asking anyone with information regarding Guillen’s whereabouts to call Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.
