



Countless public libraries, restaurants, salons, schools, government offices and businesses across the country, are closed to the public for the foreseeable future to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But that doesn’t mean reading, learning and all the benefits books offer should cease to exist.

The Farmers Branch Manske Library is taking steps to ensure that doesn’t happen by delivering library books, DVDs and audiobooks to people’s homes.

“This temporary delivery program is aligned to the highest safety recommendations,” explained Assistant City Manager Ben Williamson. “Service delivery makes Farmers Branch special and this program reinforces our dedication to improving quality of life for our residents.”

Farmers Branch residents with a library card can get online and order materials through the normal “hold” process. After a 72-hour hold to minimize transmission of the virus, masked and gloved Parks & Recreation team members, working in concert with the Library, will deliver up to five books or other materials per card holder in a sealed bag.

No returns are due while the Library is closed and the book drop is unavailable so those five materials per cardholder is the limit until the Library reopens.

“While Library services are certainly not as important as public safety during a health crisis, we hope the Library can still provide that vital link to art, exploration and culture, even at this very unique time,” said Manske Library Director Denise Wallace.

