AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce further plans later today to reopen businesses in Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
It was on Friday, April 17 that Abbott introduced the Strike Force to Open Texas, which looks to find safe and healthy ways of slowly reopening nonessential businesses that were forced to shutdown due to orders during the pandemic.
Last Friday, April 24 was the first day nonessential stores were allowed to reopen for “retail to go.” This allowed those types of businesses to offer curbside pickup for their customers in order to restart the Texas economy.
In North Texas, NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas shoppers are able to pickup items from select retail stores at designated areas outside those malls.
Although this executive order from Abbott was meant to help boost locally-owned businesses, some in North Texas chose to stay closed due to difficulties of sustaining themselves with having to rely on curbside pickup only.
Residents will look forward to Abbott’s news conference on Monday afternoon as he is expected to announce more plans to reopen these businesses.
Last week, Abbott also reopened state parks and allowed medical procedures unrelated to COVID-19 to resume.
Abbott’s news conference is expected to take place at 2:30 p.m. and can be watched live on CBS 11 or CBSDFW.com.