



– Governor Greg Abbott is announcing plans to reopen businesses in Texas as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Gov. Abbott said the stay at home order set to expire on April 30 will be allowed to expire.

He said based on advice from health experts, Texas businesses will be reopened in phases beginning Friday, May 1.

With Gov. Abbott’s new executive order all retail stores, restaurants, malls and theaters can reopen on Friday, but at 25% capacity.

Texans 65 years old and older should still stay home for now.

Barber shops, hairdressers, gyms will not be able to reopen on Friday. They could open in Phase 2.

Phase 2 could begin as early as May 18. That would expand occupancy to 50%.

“We need to see two weeks of data to confirm no flare up of COVID-19, he said.”

Gov Abbott pointed out, this order allows businesses to reopen. No business is forced to reopen.

He said social distancing will remain very important.

“Because of your efforts, the COVID-19 rate has been on the decline for 17 days,” said Gov. Abbott. “Our hospital capacity has remained abundant. At the same time we cannot forget those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. Our hearts remain with their loved ones. Every life lost is a tragedy.”

Gov. Abbott said Texas has the third most recoveries of COVID-19 in the country.

Gov. Abbott said the number of people recovering from COVID-19 will soon exceed the number of active cases in the state.

“Many have lost jobs, many have lost businesses. Many are struggling to pay their bills, I want Texans to know, they are not alone in this fight. We must come together to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of Texans.”

Governor Abbott said he sent Dr. Deborah Birx (at the White House) the Texas plan to reopen. According to the Governor, Dr. Birx said it was a great plan.

Gov. Abbott said, “We are Texans. We got this.”

“This has been an incredible team effort,” said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick. “We are in this position quite frankly better than any other state in the country.”

Lt. Gov. Patrick urged Texans to wear a mask. It’s not mandatory, but they should do it.

He urged businesses to make themselves safe for their customers.

“The most important part of this team moving forward is you, the people of Texas.”

