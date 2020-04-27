Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of North Texas’ biggest suppliers of electric scooters — Lime — has relaunched a limited fleet and is offering a discount to health care workers.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One of North Texas’ biggest suppliers of electric scooters — Lime — has relaunched a limited fleet and is offering a discount to health care workers.
A spokesperson for the company said the goal is to help workers who might otherwise have difficulty, either because they don’t want to take public transit or rideshare or because the public transit is running with service reductions.
A city ordinance requires that electric scooters stay on the street. They aren’t allowed on sidewalks or city trails either.
Anyone can use the scooters but the discount is only for medical workers. You just register on the company’s website.
Lime requires riders are at least 18 years old and must wear a helmet.
The scooters can reach up to 15 miles per hour.