EULESS (CBSDFW.COM) – The owners of Q Car Wash are supporting local businesses by offering free car washes to customers who have made a purchase at an area restaurant.
The company-wide “Support Local Business Week” begins today and that means from now through Thursday, April 30, any customers who shows a take-out bag and/or receipt from a local restaurant will receive a free car wash.
Q Car Wash is also donating $3 to the Tarrant Area Food Bank for every car that comes through its wash April 27-30. The ultimate goal is to give the nonprofit some $20,000 by week’s end — which the will provide 100,000 meals to local families and individuals.
“As local businesses, organizations, and even entire industries across the region suffer dramatic closures and losses because of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever for our local community to band together to lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Q Car Wash CEO Viran Nana.
The free car wash promotion is being offered at the following FIVE Q Car Wash and Q Speedwash locations:
- 3236 Alta Mere Road – Fort Worth, TX 76116
- 3251 Golden Triangle Boulevard – Fort Worth, TX 76177
- 9521 Clifford Street – Fort Worth, TX 76108
- 9012 Benbrook Boulevard – Benbrook, TX 76126
- 4106 S Great Southwest Pkwy – Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Each location is open from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sundays.