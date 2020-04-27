



– If you have ever thought about working as a security officer Securitas Security Services U.S.A. says they have plenty of jobs for you to choose from and they are willing to train.

David McAllister, Regional President for the company, says the pandemic restrictions have created many needs for their services and they need to fill about 1,500 jobs in our area quickly.

“People need additional guards to guard facilities they didn’t even know needed guarding and in fact we are doing a lot of social distancing enforcement if you will at retails center, as well as temperature screening so there are a number of jobs that we currently have in a wide variety of industries,” said McAllister.

McAllister says an entry level new hire can make as little as $12 an hour and as much as $17 an hour right off the bat.

He says the jobs are permanent and they come with full benefits.

“The world of security officer is primarily a customer service position so if you have worked in retail or restaurants this is the job for you it’s helping people,” he said.

As an added incentive, for the first time ever, the company is offering employees free college tuition if they are interested in advancing their education and careers.

