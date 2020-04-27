



– Life Care Center of Plano, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility, announced Monday evening a resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The company’s regional Vice President Brian Perine made the following statement regarding safety efforts at the facility to try to keep residents and staff from contracting the virus:

We have been and will continue to follow all CMS, CDC and state and local health department guidelines concerning COVID-19. Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment, which is recurring education they normally receive, beginning with their orientation at our facility.

Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and when they leave, including checking temperature, to ensure no additional sickness is brought into our building. Anyone with a fever over 100.0 is sent home and asked to contact their personal physician.

These guidelines also place restrictions on the entrance of visitors, family members and vendors. Signage with information on COVID-19 and details about these restrictions is posted on our doors.

Our entrance is also equipped with an infection prevention station that includes personal protection supplies.

