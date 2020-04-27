TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – While most of North Texas remains on lockdown, ​some restaurants in Colleyville partially reopened over the weekend.

John Crott and his family ​made the 30-minute trip from Frisco to dine at Rio Mambo. “This place is rocking,” Crott said. “There is a three and half hour wait ​and we’re going to wait every minute of it just to support this community. It’s great to see everybody else getting back out.”

On Friday, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton gave the go ahead for restaurants to reopen their patios. However, eating inside is still off limits.

​Salons and gyms can also open, by appointment only, ​as long as customers are social distancing. ​

At Rio Mambo, customers waiting for a table sat in the parking lot ​instead of crowding the front entrance. ​Tables were also ​spaced out and servers wore ​face masks and shields.

“They’re sanitizing, they’re wiping down, they’re not giving anyone someone else’s stuff,” customer Lori White Phillips said.

“They’re practicing social ​distancing, they’re taking the precautions, let them come out and eat!” ​customer Mark Shackelford said.

Customer Kristen Dian said she’s ready to get back to a routine. “At some point we got to open back up and we got to get back to normal.”

On social media, there has been some opposition. ​Some people say we’re not there yet and others calling this an embarrassment.

Mayor Newton said he has carefully reviewed Governor Greg Abbott’s order and believes his actions are in line with it. ​

So far, Colleyville has had 19 positive novel coronavirus cases, seven people have recovered and her have been no deaths.