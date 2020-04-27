  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit investigators seized more than $60,000 worth of illegal narcotics at an apartment in the 800-block of West Harwood Road in Hurst.

A 22-year-old man was arrested.

Investigators went undercover to monitor social media sites, which led to the suspect.

(credit: Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit)

The narcotics seized included Methylendioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Adderall (Amphetamine), Hydrocodone, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Marijuana and Percocet pills. Investigators said they suspect the Percocet pills were laced with the lethal drug, Fentanyl.

Fentanyl is now a popular street drug that has led to numerous fatal overdoses, according to investigators.

They also seized $18,000 in U.S. currency, a passenger vehicle, two lap top computers, two smart phones and a stolen firearm.

“This type of investigation commonly leads our SCU investigators across county lines,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “We are appreciative of the joint cooperation between the two specialized units which led to a successful and safe outcome for all persons involved.”

Fowler said the investigation is ongoing and the suspect may face additional charges at a later date.

