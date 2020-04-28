CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of the newest members of the Dallas Cowboys is making sure he does not forget where he comes from.

And the Cowboys have made it easy for him.

That’s because 4th round draft choice, cornerback Reggie Robinson is from Cleburne, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

“I came from Cleburne, too.” Robinson told a group of current Cleburne High School football players in a Zoom meeting. “Nothing is impossible. All you have to do is keep working, and that one opportunity you get, use it the best you can.”

Robinson practices what he preaches.

Since leaving Cleburne, Robinson worked hard during his time on the University of Tulsa football teams.

That hard work paid off when the Dallas Cowboys drafted him with the 123rd pick in the 2020 draft.

“Honestly, it still hasn’t set in. It won’t set in until I’m on the field, wearing my first jersey, helmet, and all that stuff. Right now, I’m still just taking it in.”

Before being drafted by the Cowboys, and before his time at Tulsa, Robinson made his mark at Cleburne’s Yellow Jacket Stadium.

Robinson says the support of his family, friends and coaches in his hometown are the main reason he has a chance to play in the NFL.

“It’s just a dream come true.” Robinson told CBS 11 Sports after a morning workout at his old high school stadium.

“We were all excited and happy for him.” is how Reggie’s father, Reginald, explains it. “I know all the hard work he put in since pee wee (football). He got to the point where a dream came true.”

Now, Robinson and his family are looking forward to the dream job to becoming his real life career.

And, Reggie gets to do it in the shadow of where he grew up.

“Since I strapped on that helmet, I knew it was something meant for me.”