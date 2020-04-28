McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An elderly Plano resident with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died at the Life Care Center of Plano Tuesday morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services.
He was 102 years old.
“To his family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “It is always painful to lose a loved one.”
Health officials reported 676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 463 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 29 hospitalized.
Today’s death marks the eighteenth death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications. Should individuals experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages individuals to call their health care provider or emergency department prior to arrival to limit exposure.