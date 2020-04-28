



Dallas city officials are suing Salon À la Mode owner Shelley Luther and have filed a restraining order against her for violating city/county shelter-in-place orders.

Luther thrust herself into the national spotlight last week, by defiantly opening her salon for two days in a row. She had two stylists and a nail technician on duty, a fraction of her normal staff.

But Friday afternoon, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins sent Luther a cease and desist letter ordering the closure of her salon. But 24 hours later, she ripped the letter to shreds.

“Our salon and other small businesses were closed down on Mar. 22, and we have not had any income since,” she said.

Luther also received a $1,000 ticket she’s refusing to pay.

Other salon owners CBS 11 News spoke to, that have remained closed are losing money.

They said it simply isn’t fair for those who defy the order not to suffer consequences.

Stephanie Randall operates her own salon in North Dallas and normally sees seven clients a day. But for more than a month, she said she hasn’t had any income, while following the COVID-19 regulations.

Luther said she will stay open, and fight for the right to see clients.

