



The City of Lancaster is reporting its first death from the coronavirus, a 17-year-old.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family as they process the loss of their loved one. It is devastating to see the havoc this virus has put on our community both young and old. We will continue to pray for the family and safety of our residents during this difficult time,” said Mayor Clyde C. Henson.

Dallas County health officials reported 91 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 3,105. Two additional deaths were also reported, which increased that total to 84, now 85 factoring in the teen’s death.

Dallas County has the the second-highest case count in the state at 3,105 behind Harris County’s 5,729 cases.

Despite this, Some nonessential businesses were already partially reopened since Friday, April 24 as Governor Abbott signed an executive order that allows “retail to go.” Businesses are now able to offer curbside pickup for their customers. The inside of those stores, however, must remain closed.

Abbott said Texas has the third most recoveries of COVID-19 in the country and said the number of people recovering from COVID-19 will soon exceed the number of active cases in the state.

“Many have lost jobs, many have lost businesses. Many are struggling to pay their bills, I want Texans to know, they are not alone in this fight. We must come together to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of Texans.”

There are currently about 25,297 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and 663 deaths as of Tuesday morning. There are also around 11,170 recoveries.

