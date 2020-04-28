Dallas Seamstress Goes From Serving High End Clients To Those Who Need Masks Due To Coronavirus She's teamed up with a new organization called Masking the Underserved to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one. ​

Dallas Mayor On Governor's Order To Reopen Texas Economy: 'We Have To Make It Work'"We're making strides here locally in flattening the curve, but we have to continue to do it. We're not out of the woods yet, we can't let up," Mayor Johnson said.