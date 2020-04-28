Menu
Tuesday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Tuesday, April 28.
29 minutes ago
2020 Graduates: April 28 4PM 2nd Segment
2020 Graduates: April 28 4PM 2nd Segment
31 minutes ago
Dallas Seamstress Goes From Serving High End Clients To Those Who Need Masks Due To Coronavirus
She's teamed up with a new organization called Masking the Underserved to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one.
41 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Dallas Seamstress Goes From Serving High End Clients To Those Who Need Masks Due To Coronavirus
She's teamed up with a new organization called Masking the Underserved to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one.
Dallas Mayor On Governor's Order To Reopen Texas Economy: 'We Have To Make It Work'
"We're making strides here locally in flattening the curve, but we have to continue to do it. We're not out of the woods yet, we can't let up," Mayor Johnson said.
Latest Forecast
Potential For Severe Weather Tuesday Evening
Storms the possibility for damaging winds.
3 hours ago
After Morning Hail, Evening Storms Expected To Bring Near Hurricane-Force Winds To DFW
As morning severe weather ends, the focus turns to the late evening and overnight hours. That's when a cold front will push into North Texas and bring severe weather.
At Least 7 Dead After Severe Storms, Tornadoes Tear Through Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana
At least seven people were killed Wednesday after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.
DFW Weather: Tornado Watch Issued For Parts Of North Texas
A tornado watch has been issued for the DFW Metroplex and east, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday afternoon.
Cowboys
Wrapping Up The Cowboys' 2020 NFL Draft
How did the Dallas Cowboys do in the 2020 virtual NFL Draft? CBS 11 Sports' Bill Jones and Keith Russell discuss the team's moves this year.
Rangers
Former Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton Indicted On Injury To A Child Charge
Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has been indicted Monday, April 7th, on one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.
Mavericks
Mark Cuban Says NBA Return "May Not Be In Front Of Fans"
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban responded to President Trump's comments about when sports would return in the United States.
Stars
Report: Dallas Stars GM Jim NIll & CEO Jim Lites Take 50% Pay Cut
The Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill and CEO Jim Lites have taken a 50% pay cut to help lessen the financial stress on the team. According to the reports, the cuts are retroactive to the start of the NHL suspension caused by the Coronavirus outbreak on March 12th.
Latest Videos
Dallas Seamstress Goes From Serving High End Clients To Those Who Need Masks Due To Coronavirus
She's teamed up with a new organization called Masking the Underserved to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one.
41 minutes ago
When Restaurants Open, Will People Come?
Restaurants are getting ready to open back up Friday but at only 25% capacity,
49 minutes ago
Ones For Texas: Pandemic Pulley Girls
Low tech, cost effective and oh, so fun -- check out these cool girls pulling each other through the highs and lows of the coronavirus pandemic.
2 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Airlines Get 'Enforcement Notice' From Feds Regarding Obligations To Customers During Coronavirus Pandemic
Even if passengers are owed a refund, they must still contact the airline directly, according to Rick Seaney, the CEO of Farecompare.
WATCH – Coronavirus Your Money And More: Personal Finance; 6PM, April 29
April 28, 2020 at 6:23 pm
If you have lost your job and are struggling financially, watch our special report Wednesday on CBS 11 News at 6 p.m.
More Resources Here
