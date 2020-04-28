



– Denton County Public Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the first time this Saturday, May 2.

It will happen from 8:00 a.m. to noon at 535 S. Loop 288.

“Many community members have received testing for COVID-19 at their primary care providers or urgent care centers,” said Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “However, testing supplies have been limited and sometimes inaccessible. We are thankful for new partnerships that allow us to provide expanded drive-thru testing for community members who are ill and unable to locate testing.”

DCPH is prioritizing COVID-19 testing for any community member who is currently experiencing or, within the past seven days, has experienced symptoms of COVID-19.

Community members must pre-register by calling 940-349-2585.

Saturday’s testing center has a maximum capacity of 200 tests, based on available personnel, testing supplies and lab capacity.

DCPH is planning additional drive-thru testing centers on an ongoing basis, with additional dates, times, and locations to better provide expanded testing.

DCPH also announced Tuesday, 13 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 738 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DCPH is also announcing 14 newly recovered COVID-19 cases within the county. The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center resident total remains 54.

The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility resident total remains 19. Staff who test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.

