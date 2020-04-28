DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After leading Denton Guyer to the 5A state title game this past season, senior all-state running back Kaedric Cobbs is looking forward to a promising career at University of Texas at San Antonio.

While many are seeing the COVID-19 outbreak as a devastating blow to their life goals, Cobbs has decided to be a beacon of positivity.

He says this time has given him a chance to spend quality time with his mother, father and brother, knowing this type of time will soon be something he wishes he had.

Having already had his hopes of going to the senior prom dashed, he’s hoping Denton Guyer’s graduation ceremony continues as planned on May 22. As the valedictorian, Cobbs does not want to miss a chance to deliver a speech he feels will inspire his fellow graduates.

His topic will be believing in yourself and establishing your own self worth. Cobbs says no one should tell you what you’re capable of doing.

Who would know that better than him? He was told he wasn’t big or fast enough to play Division I football and yet received a full scholarship to play in his home state.

One thing Cobbs will take with him to college is his spirit of giving back.

At least once a week, you’ll find him helping give out meals to the less fortunate. Especially during this time, he realizes the value of lending a helping hand.

Cobbs is determined to make the best of every situation, including a pandemic no one could have anticipated.