Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was found dead on a sidewalk outside an apartment complex in Arlington early Tuesday morning, and police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said they responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Oak Street just before 5 a.m. Arriving officers found a man lying on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said they are investigating the area in search of information and any possible suspects. According to police, residents of the complex reported hearing an argument and an apparent gunshot at around 1 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817.459.5691.