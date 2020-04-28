



Several movie theaters have announced they will not be open this weekend in Texas despite new executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott allowing for nonessential businesses to reopen on Friday, May 1.

On Monday, Abbott said he will allow the statewide stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday, paving the way for businesses to begin slowly reopen with social distancing guidelines.

Under the executive order, businesses such as retail stores, restaurants, malls and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen but at 25% capacity.

While some businesses are breathing a sigh of relief, others believe it’s still not the right time to reopen as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Plano-based Cinemark said Monday that it is aiming to reopen in the middle of the summer “contingent upon health and safety regulations, as well as availability of studio content.” The company mentioned Christopher Nolan’s TENET on July 17 as the first currently scheduled release.

Alamo Drafthouse also said it would not reopen this weekend. “This is something we cannot and will not do casually or quickly,” the company said in a statement.

Dallas-based Studio Movie Grill tweeted that it, too, would not reopen its theaters this Friday. “We’re eager to safely reopen our theaters…. While it won’t be May 1, we hope to see you soon.”

Abbott said Friday’s reopening of businesses is the first phase in restarting the Texas economy. If the plans go well, the second phase is expected to begin as early as May 18.

The second phase would allow barber shops, hairdressers and gyms to reopen. This phase would also allowed businesses to possibly increase their capacity from 25% to 50%.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources