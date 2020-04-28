FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — AECOM is a company that specializes in building challenging infrastucture projects across the nation and the globe.
Their work includes things like constructing pop up hospitals, setting up transportation routes, even building clean water resources to name a few.
Wendy Lopez, Senior Vice President with AECOM says they have plenty of jobs available in wide ranging levels.
She says they want to hire about 100 people in total across Texas, and 35 in the DFW region.
Lopez said, provide architects, and engineers, construction personnel for big projects. Usually the bigger and messier the more complex the better for AECOM.
They also have entry positions for interns, and senior level positions at the “Director” level.
The jobs are permanent and they do come with full benefits.
Lopez added, “AECOM pays pretty well. I would put us at the top of the market,” when describing the compensation packages.